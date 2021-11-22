Arsenal need to stop being slaughtered by the EPL Big Teams

Losing scandalously to big teams has to stop! By Sylvester Kwentua

Happy Monday Gooners! Hope we doing good? Ok, just on Sunday night, I was in a deep thought and the cause of my worry, was the manner that Arsenal lost to Liverpool.

See guys, losing in the first place to Liverpool is unacceptable, but losing scandalously, is worse!

For fact’s sake, Arsenal is a big club, and big clubs try all they can to match other big clubs, in terms of performances on the football pitch. So why is Arsenal not living up to their hype? Even if Arsenal should lose to other big teams, conceding more than a goal without scoring one, is not good. In fact in 3 “big games”, we have already conceded 11 goals…

Against Manchester City in August, Arsenal lost by five goals to nil . Before then, Arsenal lost to Chelsea by two goals. Now over the weekend, Arsenal lost to Liverpool by four goals. Is this going to continue as the trend against the big boys in the English Premier League for Arsenal? Why can’t Arsenal even score a goal against the big boys in the EPL? Should Arsenal also not be instilling fears into the other big teams in the league?

It won’t be a bad idea if the name of Arsenal instils fear into the minds of the supporters of other big teams, just the way most Arsenal fans feel when their team is about to play other big teams, will it?

No doubt Arsenal have had a good season so far, but one favour I would love to ask from the men at Arsenal, is to stop losing scandalously to the big boys in the league please. I want Arsenal to also learn how to start beating the big teams and instill a little fear of Arsenal in them, starting from Manchester United.

I am positive Arsenal will get past Newcastle United if Arteta gets his game plans right, but against Manchester united, I am sorry to say that it may be more difficult than we may think, but it is very achievable.

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester

