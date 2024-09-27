Arsenal need to stop being the ‘nearly men’ and simply must win a trophy or admit failure

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Mikel Arteta, Head Coach of Arsenal celebrates the win during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on February 25, 2023 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

If Arsenal don’t win a major honour this season Mikel Arteta’s failed

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta really need to win a trophy this season to avoid any backlash from fans come May.

It’s been nearly five years since The Gunners were last glorious in a major competition, when they lifted the 2020 FA Cup for a record 14th time in Arteta’s first season in charge. The North Londoner’s came back from a goal down to beat then Frank Lampard’s Chelsea 2-1, with once relied upon talisman Pierre-Eemerick Aubameyang scoring twice to seal the deal.

Arsenal might’ve not won the league during the 2010s but they still achieved three FA Cups in that time and two on the trot in 2014 and 2015 empathically. The 2014 FA Cup was a real standout witnessing Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal claw back from two goals down against Hull City to win 3-1 in the end in extra-time, with a dog like determination about them which is needed, more so now than ever.

However Arsenal has failed to seal the deal when it comes to silverware since. To start off with during the 2020/21 Europa League campaign after having only lost the final two years earlier to Chelsea 4-1 humiliatingly, Arsenal had the chance to fix that upset.

Once Slavia Prague were knocked down 5-1 on aggregate in the Europa League quarter finals, Villarreal would be waiting for Arteta’s army in the semi finals. Over in Spain the Yellow Submarines sunk The Gunners lost 2-1 in the first tie, with the return leg heading back to England. It was now or never if Arsenal wanted to reach the final but they didn’t even score, drawing 0-0 and being left soul destroyed.

In 2022 the ball was in The Gunners court in terms of reaching the League Cup final. In the semi-finals they were drawn against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, after the first leg of the semi’s Arsenal rescued a 0-0 draw at Anfield taking the second dogfight back to the Emirates with the home advantage of nearly 60,000 fans cheering them on, (well mostly)! After a very lacklustre performance from Arsenal they threw away the chance of playing an underperforming Chelsea in the final. The Reds defeated Arsenal 2-0 with Diogo Jota finding the back of the net on both occasions. Liverpool of course went on to pick up the cup at Wembley securing the win intensely 11-10 on penalties, following a surprise 0-0 draw.

The next year Arsenal were eight points clear of the 2022/23 Premier League title chase impressively after 29 matches, with only nine to play. Despite dropping more points after 35 games they were still four points clear of second place Manchester City with the title surely inevitable (or not)! On the 20th May 2023 it was official, Arsenal had chucked away the Premier League title after Nottingham Forest beat them 1-0 at the City Ground gut wrenchingly.

Last season Arsenal tripped up again disassociating themselves with a Premier League double! We lost the title by two points despite losing only one game from new Years’ Day to the last day of the season, that game occurred on home soil versus Aston Villa in a 0-2 blow to our Premier League hopes!

We have been “same old Arsenal” for far too long now, hence why we’ve gone 21 years this season without winning the Premier League which many young fans can barely scratch their heads to remember. This needs to change urgently!

Will Arteta’s Arsenal finally learn their lesson this season?

Liam Harding

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…