Ramsdale says it’s better for Arsenal to let in sloppy goals at the Emirates rather than away

Is Arsenal’s Defense Struggling at the Emirates?

Arsenal’s defensive performance at the Emirates Stadium has raised concerns this season, as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in three home games against Nottingham Forest, Fulham, and Manchester United, and in fact conceded straight from the kick off in two of them.

However, it’s worth noting that they have not conceded a goal on the road, securing a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The inability to secure clean sheets at home has led to criticism of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and the Arsenal defenders. When asked about this issue during an interview with Astro Sports, Ramsdale acknowledged the team’s desire for clean sheets and control over every game. He also pointed out that achieving this consistently is a challenging task.

Ramsdale explained, “Conceding goals at home is easier than conceding away. We have the fans behind us, and we’re always going to be in the game.” While Arsenal may rely on their passionate home support to mount comebacks, they cannot always bank on this approach.

Whether playing at home or away, Arsenal recognizes the importance of avoiding “stupid goals.” A favorable goal difference at the end of the season could be a decisive factor in their pursuit of the league title.

Currently, the Premier League table shows that Manchester City, who are leading the pack, have conceded only two goals, while Arsenal has conceded four. This discrepancy shows the significance of tightening their defense to remain competitive in this season’s title race, especially at home.

Could this be why Arteta is considering giving David Raya his debut sooner rather than later?

Darren N

—————————————

