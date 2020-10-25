Arsenal need to stop playing out from the back (or replace Leno)

Will Leno’s mistake against Rapid be more costly then it seemed? by Shenel

Can somebody please tell Mikel Arteta that he does have more than one goalkeeper in his team..

After Leno’s rather shocking but not surprising display in Austria, it was only going to be a matter of time before a goal game from the stupid way that they play out from the back. But even after conceding they still continued to play out from the back.

I think they should reconsider that playing option because if they do that in the league they will be punished. I think it is the worst bit of play any team can do especially if the defence is not as confident and it really frustrates me.

Although I wasn’t surprised to see Leno in the starting line-up I was disappointed. I feel Runarsson should get a chance and a run around, that is why we bought another goalkeeper right. Or is Arteta going to only use him if Leno ever gets injured? Well if that is the case then that is wrong in my eyes. I am not saying Runarsson will be any better, I have never seen him play so I am not an expert in his game play but surely Leno needs to know that he has some competition. And if he sees it and is put to the test day in day out in training and during competitive games then surely that will make him stand up and perform better especially when under pressure.

Leno is a top player there is no doubt about that, but we are yet to see his top level. He needs to lose the mistakes and Arsenal need to lose the playing out from the back before it really really costs them. The quicker Arteta can see this and ring the change the better it will be especially if he continues to play Leno through every game. Gooners?

