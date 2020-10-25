Arsenal need to stop playing out from the back (or replace Leno)

Will Leno’s mistake against Rapid be more costly then it seemed? by Shenel
Can somebody please tell Mikel Arteta that he does have more than one goalkeeper in his team..
After Leno’s rather shocking but not surprising display in Austria, it was only going to be a matter of time before a goal game from the stupid way that they play out from the back. But even after conceding they still continued to play out from the back.
I think they should reconsider that playing option because if they do that in the league they will be punished. I think it is the worst bit of play any team can do especially if the defence is not as confident and it really frustrates me.
Although I wasn’t surprised to see Leno in the starting line-up I was disappointed. I feel Runarsson should get a chance and a run around, that is why we bought another goalkeeper right. Or is Arteta going to only use him if Leno ever gets injured? Well if that is the case then that is wrong in my eyes. I am not saying Runarsson will be any better, I have never seen him play so I am not an expert in his game play but surely Leno needs to know that he has some competition. And if he sees it and is put to the test day in day out in training and during competitive games then surely that will make him stand up and perform better especially when under pressure.
Leno is a top player there is no doubt about that, but we are yet to see his top level. He needs to lose the mistakes and Arsenal need to lose the playing out from the back before it really really costs them. The quicker Arteta can see this and ring the change the better it will be especially if he continues to play Leno through every game. Gooners?
Shenel Osman
Ars must used another gk instead of leno.
The problem is that, Arteta don’t want to hear someone’s protest.
The new guy should play in early stages of cup comps, that’s a given. Otherwise if Leno gets injured, we’ll be potentially destroying our season with a new GK without top experience…
Agree, we should either stop playing from back bec we have seen how poor we are when we play from back or find better ball playing keeper. Some of the issue has been resolved by having Gabriel, Cebollos and Partey bec these player have the capability to implement MA’s plan to play from back but with holding, Xhaka, Elenney and Leno it’s a no no. All players mentioned do not have the agility neither are quick to pass that leads to mistakes at back. Xhaka is a good passer of ball but he is too slow to react and he is kind of player who need time on the ball. I don’t understand some of the MA’s logic with regards to everything interms of some of the players we have signed, the type of football we are playing, this obsession to play from back with Leno, benching better players and then in last two matches complete wrong player selection on top.
That’s exactly what some of us are saying, what’s the meaning of buying a goalkeeper if you can’t even trust him to use him in the carabao cup or the Europa league, all the other top teams use there second keeper in the cup games, and if the keeper played well it will show the first keeper that he has some good competition.
We must respect the coach’s decision. His philosophy has so far improved the team immensely. Some adaptations take longer than others and some fans need to be patient, as, all his(Arteta) iideas cannot be implemented at once,by all the players. Hence, in the implementation of the new patterns of playing, mistakes will be made. But, the key is mitigating mistakes, while players continue to improve their understanding and implementation of the new patterns learnt. Fans chill.
Replace Leno?
The back up goalie is similar to
the 2nd string QB in college
football or the NFL. Rabid fans
are always clamoring for him
when the starter struggles or is
not in form.
Leno HAS been a little dodgy lately
but how many knowledgable
Arsenal fans honestly think an
inexperienced Icelandic lad who
was 2nd best @ Dijon is the best
option for MA’s troops going
forward?
SMFH
We have scored plenty of goals thanks to us playing from the back and are much better at it that we used to be a year ago. Progress is being made despite the occasional error.
Of course Leno can and should progress with his passing decisions and precision in his distribution but that’s something that Arteta will make him improve over time.
I’m happy Leno played for that away game as it was the hardest one of the group stage and it shows Arteta takes the competition seriously.
This said, for some of the other “easier” group stage games, Runarsson should be given the start if Arteta feels he’s ready to play.👍
Lets us start by putting the ridiculous statement right that “we have more than one keeper in the team”. We do have more than one in the squad but only ONE in the team! If anyonehas EVER seen two keepers players simultaneously in goal in one team, I will eat my hat. So that statement is false, to begin with.
The rest of this tosh article amounts to no more than Shenels personal opinion that he knows better then MA about how we should play out from defence. As such, it can be disregarded as the mere opinion of a novice who is desperate to write at all costs, even when he has nothing sensible, save his own naive opinion, to write about.
MA wants us playing out from the back….