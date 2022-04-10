Arsenal need to stop talking and start performing

Just a few weeks ago, everything was looking rosy for Arsenal as we were cosily sat in fourth place in the League with two games in hand on our rivals. Now in the space of a week, we have lost two of our best players and have lost our two game advantage, meaning we have an uphill struggle to get back into the Champions League.

I would say that all we have do is win all our remaining games, including against Chelsea, Tottenham Man United and West Ham and we are home and dry. It is not impossible, but there will be very few optimistic Arsenal fans around right now after registering consecutive losses to Crystal Palace and and a Brighton side that had only gained one point from their last 7 games.

Mikel Arteta has not given up though and he needs to persuade his players that they still know how to win. As the Boss said yesterday: “We have everything to play for, there’s still big games to come up, eight games, we can still do it and we have to now take ownership and talk very little and start to performance.

“First of all on Monday being in the right mind frame to acknowledge that everything is still there for us and we have worked so hard to be in this position and how much we want it and how willing we are to do everything that we can do to start performing to win football matches again.”

We must go out next week and destroy Southampton, like Chelsea did yesterday, and regain our confidence ahead of the daunting run of games against Chelsea, Man United and West Ham.

If we don’t win a couple of those we could risk missing out on Europe completely again next season…