Arsenal need to stop the uncertainty and let Ramsdale leave in January

Arsenal’s season has been great so far, we currently sit on top of the table, four points clear of Liverpool and 7 points clear of Manchester City, and people are starting to realise that this Arsenal squad could and should be going all the way this year.
But i can sense a cloud hanging over the club. with all this negative press and stuff about David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale, and I can’t help but feel that Arteta has some what brought this on himself and if he doesn’t fix it soon, it could cause an uneasy dressing room.
Ramsdale was obviously a huge reason we got so far last season, helping us get back into The Champions League and finishing 2nd for the first time in years. Most Arsenal fans, myself included, thought Ramsdale, who had built up enough credit last season to be the number one keeper this season, but when reports came out that we were interested in loaning out David Raya from Brentford, it had me and I’m sure a few other confused.
Don’t get me wrong, Raya is a great keeper who last season looked at his best for Brentford and a few “bigger” clubs were chasing him in the summer but Arteta convinced the Spanish international that Arsenal would be the best place for him. I’m not sure if Arteta then promised Raya the top spot or what Ramsdale thought when he found out the news, but since then it’s been pretty clear who Arteta’s first choice is and after multiple reports have come out saying there’s unrest between the two, is it time to think about letting Ramsdale go in January.
Raya is the clear first choice, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing and has had he fair share of mistakes, conceding 3 goals to Luton at the weekend really started people to start questioning him, and in Arteta’s post-match press conference Arteta heavily avoided the questions about Raya’s mistakes and blamed the defending.
Personally, I think Ramsdale deserves to be getting minutes and if it’s not with us, and Arteta no longer has plans to build with him, then I think it’s a bit harsh to expect him to stay just in case we get an injury,
Ramsdale has made his fair share of mistakes also but after last season I don’t think he deserves to be on the bench. Maybe a loan is the smartest idea if Arteta isn’t sold on putting all his eggs in the Raya basket just yet, but for me he’s picked a clear favourite and unless Ramsdale wants to fight for that spot I think we should let him go in January and bring in someone else.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
OT but great results over the past 2 night! Newcastle, City and Spurs losing!
Back on topic, I’m quite confident that Ramsdale has made far less mistakes than Raya per game for Arsenal.
I was having so much fun laughing at Spuds yesterday. I knew that when Richarlison was subbed in, the hammers would go on to victory, lol.
Great post Daisy Mae. I agree with everything except that MA has brought it all upon himself not just somewhat. He has the perfect right and obligation to play who is in his opinion the best for the club. However, he had to anticipate the reaction from fans and pundits and realize that it could have a negative effect on both Raya and Ramsdale because they are human and do not live in shells (as far as I know).
When Ramsdale replaced Leno there was already much disgruntlement with Leno’s as well as the club’s performances and Ramsdale came in with fire and great performances. Raya has come in at a time when the club had finally made it back to the UCL and barely missed winning the PL.
MA may continue to stay with Raya; but, Ramsdale should also be treated properly including being allowed to leave, he’s earned it. In any case, the fans must not necessarily agree with but nevertheless support whoever ends up being the #1.
We can keep making excuses for Raya, or tell it as it is. If Arteta doesn’t want Ramsdale, Raya, isnt taking Arsenal to Utopiah. Raya is not that great. You can see he is nothing special.
It is clear that Arteta no longer rates Ramsdale regardless of what he says in the media, and it would certainly not have escaped his attention of the mistakes Raya has made this season either.
For me it is feasible to suggest that neither Ramsdale nor Raya will be at Arsenal next season and a completely new signing will have taken the goalkeeper shirt..
Losing both of them, to be replaced by who? Great keepers are more uncommon than half decent strikers. There’s probably just three in the PL.
Don’t worry your head over it, there is no dressing room unrest and the Raya-Ramsdale talk is just that, talk. If the press are talking about it, it’s just them stirring the pot and if that’s all we’ve got to worry about imagine being a spurs fan (ha bloody ha) at present, or a City fan or heaven forbid, an Everton fan. I think some on here are worrying far too much about the keeper situation, if he stays great, then we have two decent keepers, if he’s sold to Newcastle for £35 million great, we’ve got money added to the pot. As I said, don’t worry, be happy.
On the contrary, I think we should keep Ramsdale at all cost, and off load Raya ASAP. Karl Hein may even get some opportunities to show his worth.