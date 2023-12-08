Arsenal need to stop the uncertainty and let Ramsdale leave in January

Should Ramsdale be sold in January?

Arsenal’s season has been great so far, we currently sit on top of the table, four points clear of Liverpool and 7 points clear of Manchester City, and people are starting to realise that this Arsenal squad could and should be going all the way this year.

But i can sense a cloud hanging over the club. with all this negative press and stuff about David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale, and I can’t help but feel that Arteta has some what brought this on himself and if he doesn’t fix it soon, it could cause an uneasy dressing room.

Ramsdale was obviously a huge reason we got so far last season, helping us get back into The Champions League and finishing 2nd for the first time in years. Most Arsenal fans, myself included, thought Ramsdale, who had built up enough credit last season to be the number one keeper this season, but when reports came out that we were interested in loaning out David Raya from Brentford, it had me and I’m sure a few other confused.

Don’t get me wrong, Raya is a great keeper who last season looked at his best for Brentford and a few “bigger” clubs were chasing him in the summer but Arteta convinced the Spanish international that Arsenal would be the best place for him. I’m not sure if Arteta then promised Raya the top spot or what Ramsdale thought when he found out the news, but since then it’s been pretty clear who Arteta’s first choice is and after multiple reports have come out saying there’s unrest between the two, is it time to think about letting Ramsdale go in January.

Raya is the clear first choice, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing and has had he fair share of mistakes, conceding 3 goals to Luton at the weekend really started people to start questioning him, and in Arteta’s post-match press conference Arteta heavily avoided the questions about Raya’s mistakes and blamed the defending.

Personally, I think Ramsdale deserves to be getting minutes and if it’s not with us, and Arteta no longer has plans to build with him, then I think it’s a bit harsh to expect him to stay just in case we get an injury,

Ramsdale has made his fair share of mistakes also but after last season I don’t think he deserves to be on the bench. Maybe a loan is the smartest idea if Arteta isn’t sold on putting all his eggs in the Raya basket just yet, but for me he’s picked a clear favourite and unless Ramsdale wants to fight for that spot I think we should let him go in January and bring in someone else.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

