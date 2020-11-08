Arsenal need to stop these two Aston Villa danger men

Mikel Arteta has made Arsenal’s defence extremely hard to break this season, and currently have the best defence in the Premier League, but today’s game against Aston Villa could provide a real test for Gabriel and Holding, and the rest of our back line.

The Villains have already scored 15 goals in just 6 games in the League, and Jack Grealish and Ollie Watkins have scored 4 each, with Ross Barkley contributing a couple as well, so they are in excellent form at the moment.

Mikel Arteta has picked out Jack Grealish as the biggest threat to the Gunners, and he told Goal: “He is a top player, great talent, he is player who can make a difference at any moment in the game.

“He has this personality against any opponent, at any ground, to take the ball in any area of the pitch and he can make the difference, so we have to look after him.”

He is thinking that if he keeps Grealish quiet then Watkins will be short of service up front. But the 25 year-old is extremely hard to stop in the final third. He became Villa’s record signing when he stepped up from Brentford just this summer, and after scoring 26 times for the Bees last season, he has carried on where he left off at his new club.

With the danger posed by Barkley as well, the Gunners will find it very hard to keep another clean sheet today, but we must keep the faith!

Onwards and Upwards!