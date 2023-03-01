Arsenal need to “take every chance they create” to prove they can beat Chelsea Women

The Arsenal women have everything it takes to beat Chelsea this Sunday in the Continental Cup Final, and here is why: When Arsenal faced Chelsea back on January 15th, they gave them a hard time, or as Emma Hayes said recently, they had to learn from the Gunners draw. “I know we learned from the last game,” Hayes admitted to Chelsea.com. “I never talk tactically in press conferences because that’s between me and my team, but I think we made the right adaptations today, and I think we have the mentality of champions.”

You don’t admit someone gave you a tough lesson when you feel he is inferior to you. Arsenal may have lost 2-0 to Chelsea last weekend but they were just unlucky as they were the better side yet again, creating many more chances but not being clinical enough to put the game to bed. Chelsea only had it easy due to the fact that they faced an Arsenal side with so many chances but no one to convert them in Beth Mead and Viviene Miedema’s absence. The Mirror‘s Laura Hartley and Louise Wilkes describe Arsenal women’s attacking play as wasteful and urge Jonas Eidevall to get his team to be effective in front of goal or fail to get their revenge against Chelsea next weekend.