Arsenal need to tie Aubameyang to a new contract now to stop the rumours

Now it is Inter Milan that wants Aubameyang! How many more clubs to go? by Lagos Gooner

The transfer rumours won’t just stop, will they? Even when clubs are not interested in a player, the rumours tell us otherwise. We either hear one club wants to buy a player or a player wants to leave somewhere. The stories just won’t cease pouring in and these stories end up stirring up fears in the minds of fans like us.

At first it was Barcelona wanting our top scorer to replace the ageing Suarez! Now, we hear that Inter Milan are looking at replacing their striker, Martinez with Aubameyang. Martinez is rumoured to be wanted by Barcelona, and Inter Milan is rumoured to want Auba to replace Martinez. So many rumours.

How can Arsenal reduce the rumours? Read on…

At this moment, Arsenal and Aubameyang are in the middle of a contract saga. Aubameyang’s contract ends in 2021, and the club has to decide if they want to offer him a new contract or allow him go. If the club wants to let him go, then the next transfer window will be the best time to do it. They can earn some cash on his sale next summer or they can decide to allow him run down his contract and leave for free by 2021.

It is being said that Aubameyang suspended his contract talks with Arsenal because he wants to be convinced that the club will recruit the caliber of players needed to win trophies. Another reason given is that he wants to earn much more than what he earns at the moment, but the club are not willing to offer him more.

Whatever the reason is, I truly want to appeal to the club to decide quickly what they want with the Gabonese striker. If they still want him to stay for another three or four more years, then they should find a solution to the contract issues and sign him on a new contract now! The more we prolong the contract talks, the more rumours media houses will keep spinning. Arsenal can stop these stories that unsettle our players by showing utmost interest in the welfare of the player.

When a player is rounding up his contract and his club are delaying in offering him a new contract, people are bound to see negative reasons in the clubs’ actions. Tie Auba to new contract now! We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua