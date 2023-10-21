Arsenal need to win Premier League within three years or risk losing Saka

Bukayo Saka is arguably Arsenal’s most important player, and it is only natural that there will be talk of him moving to another club at some point in the future.

It is hard to argue that he would be lured to a bigger club because there really are not that many in the world of football that can make that claim, and Arsenal has shown recently that they can match anyone financially if required. So, the promise of a huge paycheck may not be enough to entice the England winger away from the Emirates.

However, there is one thing that could persuade Saka to leave his boyhood club, and that is silverware. According to former Man Utd player Kieran Richardson, Saka could leave for Man City if Arsenal fails to win the Premier League within the next three years.

Richardson, apparently an Arsenal fan, said, as quoted by the Express,

“I do feel like if he does leave the club, he’ll go to City, It seems like a perfect fit for him. Even though I don’t want him to go, when you think about it, they’ve obviously lost a couple of players in the summer, Riyad Mahrez being one. It seems a perfect fit for Saka, if he wants it.

“Look, I’m hoping that he never has to go there, and that Arsenal win the Premier League and so he’s got no need or reason to go there. But, a player like that, he has to be winning things. You see the likes of Harry Kane at Spurs, he left because he wanted to actually win something, even if it’s in Germany.

“I just feel like if we don’t win the trophy in the next three years, then Saka is definitely going to be looking to move. Why shouldn’t he be? He’s the kind of player that needs to be finishing his career with at least three or four Premier League titles to his name.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Obviously, if Arsenal go on a trophy drought for a significant period of time then Saka may contemplate leaving, but that applies to any player at any club.

Saka is part of a very good Arsenal side and right now, he has as much chance of picking up silverware this season or next as what City players do simply because there is nothing between the clubs anymore, as last week and the league table show.

————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…