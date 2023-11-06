Arsenal need to win their next five EPL games to stay in tight title race

We may only be 11 games into the season, but the dubious 1-0 loss to Newcastle has led Arsenal to lose their grip on the Premier League title battle.

Arsenal are fourth, though they have the same points as Liverpool, who are third. They are now three points behind Manchester City, who lead the league with 27 points. They are also two points behind Tottenham Hotspurs, who have yet to play their Match Day 11 encounter against Chelsea, and a draw or win may see them expand their lead above Arsenal..

The Gunners can’t afford to lose again in the next few games if they want to restore their title ambitions and stay within striking distance of the league leaders. Another unbeaten run could be the only option for Arsenal to reclaim their place in the title race. An unbeaten streak is likely given their easy scheduling, having faced some of the league’s top five clubs and obtained results. On paper, when compared to the opponents they will face next in their forthcoming games, they should collect roughly 15 points.

Arsenal will host Burnley FC at Emirates Stadium in their next game. The Vincent Kompany-led side has been struggling, so Arsenal should take all three points in this encounter. Following that, they will face Brentford, Wolves, Luton Town, and Aston Villa. Villa could be a hard nut to crack, but if they can generate some momentum (in the games before), they can beat the Unai Emery-led side, who are proving tenacious but inconsistent.

Ultimately, the Gunners should try hard to win these matches as they come and then put themselves in a better position for the PL title race, as David Raya admitted after the Newcastle game: “We’re going to have to start winning games again, and hopefully, we can go on a longer unbeaten run in the Premier League.”

Do you think Arsenal can take full points from our next fibe EPL games?

