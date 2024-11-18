Arsenal need Viktor Gyokeres much more than Man United – Go and get him Mikel

Viktor Gyokeres would be wise not to follow Ruben Amorim to Old Trafford as his name continues to come up in gossip columns with claims that he will leave Sporting CP in 2025.

Currently, the Sweden international striker is perhaps the most in-form player in Europe’s top five divisions. In 18 appearances thus far for the reigning Primeira Liga champions, he has 23 goals and 4 assists. If Arsenal had his goals, they would almost certainly be in a better position than they are now, 9 points behind the league leaders.

In the fight for his services, the Gunners may be confident that Manchester United will not pose a threat, as evidenced by the striker’s admissions while on international duty.

When Gyokeres was asked about heading to the Theatre of Dreams, where his ex-Sporting boss had moved to, he openly pointed out that United already has a number of strikers for Amorim to work with.

“He [Amorim] probably has some strikers there already, so we’ll see,” the attacker explained. “No, he hasn’t [contacted me]. It’s fun, but nothing I attach any importance to because it’s talk and nothing concrete.”

Such remarks underscored my belief that United doesn’t urgently require his skills. As ambitious as he is, he may want to be the go-to striker in his next team, which may not be possible at United if Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are rejuvenated in the same way that he was.

As desperate as Arsenal are for a deadly Number 9 like him, a move to the Emirates Stadium is unquestionably in his best interests.

Arsenal has been monitoring him for some time, and I am hoping that Gyokeres should not hesitate if they decide to sign him. The Arsenal strikers’ troubles in recent weeks have convinced fans that signing one is exactly what the team needs.

As ambitious as Arteta is with the club’s backing, they better give him what he wants. Gyokeres can’t join the list of players strikers that Arsenal could have signed but failed to do so…

Darren N

