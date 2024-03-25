Arsenal need wins at the Etihad, Old Trafford and Tottenham to win the title – Do we have the mentality?

Despite being top of the League with 10 games to go Arsenal will still have to alter recent history to be Champions.

You could argue that of our fixtures remaining, 3 are traditionally at grounds we find the hardest to win at, the Etihad, Spurs and Old Trafford.

That’s why Sunday would be mentally huge if we could get a result. I’m someone who believes in any sport, talent gets you so far but it’s your mental strength that gets you over the line. That’s what separates the good from great.

There’s a lot of good things about our young squad and one year it will just happen for us, but are we ready to take that next step?

That’s why the weekend is crucial. Be successful in the blue half of Manchester and it will convince the Gunners they can do the same in the red half and in the NLD.

That’s what is fascinating this week, can Arteta make his players believe they can win at the home of the Champions.

This time last year was very similar. We knew if we beat Pep Guardiola’s men our destiny would be in our own hands. We didn’t show up.

In fact, not just have we not won at Man City since 2015, we often lose conceding 3, 6 or 5 goals – often conceding in the first 20 mins.

So, when I read one Gooner saying he wasn’t losing any sleep over this match, in reality to stay top of the table we might have to do something we haven’t done in a decade.

We have won once at Old Trafford in the League since 2006 and once at Tottenham since 2015.

So, take the emotion out of your predictions. We have to do something we have never done in our Prem history if we are going to win at all 3 venues.

Only twice since the competition’s inception have we won at Man City and Spurs in the same season.

Such is the standard that Man City have set, that over the years that it feels like even draws are not good enough. That’s why we might kick ourselves for the silly points we dropped after Xmas.

Such is the bar City have set you can’t afford to not show up at Fulham like we did and get away with it.

Again, to be Champions, Arsenal might have to do something they have never done in their Prem history.

Dan

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…