Arsenal needs 50m euros to sign Premier League striker

Arsenal is interested in a move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus as they hunt for new goal-scorers in the summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side has lost some of their finest attackers, and more could leave when the transfer window reopens.

This has made it pertinent that they add new players to that position on their team.

Reports have linked several strikers with a move to the Emirates. However, Arsenal can only sign one or two of them.

Jesus has been a serious target for them, and the rumoured arrival of Erling Haaland at the Etihad will push him further down the pecking order at his present club.

This should make it easier for Arsenal to sign him, and Todofichajes has revealed how much he would cost the Gunners.

The report claims City is open to selling him this summer because his current deal expires at the end of next season, and they value him at 50m euros.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has hit top form in recent weeks, but the Brazilian is not the most prolific striker around.

If he maintains his recent run of form, that perception of him would change.

If we sign another prolific striker, a move for him makes sense because we need squad depth to achieve success.