Arsenal needs a “huge” offer to sign their new defender target

Aaron Hickey has become a target for Arsenal and other prominent Premier League clubs due to his impressive performances at Brentford.

Hickey made the move to Brentford last season from Bologna, and his performances have garnered attention from English top-flight clubs, including Arsenal.

Arsenal is known for providing opportunities to young talents and has a manager in Mikel Arteta who supports player development, which should be appealing to Hickey.

However, reports from Football Insider suggest that Hickey appears content at Brentford. If he were to leave Thomas Frank’s side, it would likely require a substantial transfer fee.

Brentford has a history of selling their top talents for premium prices, and they view Hickey as falling into that category. As a result, any club interested in acquiring him would need to be prepared to make a significant financial commitment to secure his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Hickey is a fine defender with good experience, so he could thrive for us.

When talented players step up to a top club, they often do better; we expect that to be the case in this game.

