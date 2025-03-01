Arsenal needs an attacking overhaul not just signing a striker

Everyone expects Arsenal to sign a new striker at the end of this season as the Gunners look to improve their results as a team.

Mikel Arteta’s side is struggling now because they have lost their main attackers, but Arsenal began the season without a quality striker, which was a recipe for failure.

The Gunners are now looking to fix that problem when this season ends, with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Alexander Isak linked with a move to the club.

There are so many top players that Arsenal need to add to its squad, and the Gunners will very likely sign a goalscorer. However, they need more than one top goal machine to transform the team into one of the best around.

The Gunners will certainly have to overhaul their attack because the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus are simply average players. Keeping them in the group and expecting things to change overnight could be a fatal mistake.

A world-class striker might need world-class attackers to play alongside him, so Arsenal must consider buying better wingers and midfielders, too. The quality of a striker’s teammates can make a huge difference in how effective he is on the pitch.

If Arsenal want to compete with the best teams in Europe, they cannot rely on just one signing to solve all their problems. The right striker will improve the squad, but football is a team game, and success depends on balance across all areas of the pitch. The midfield must create enough chances, and the wide players must contribute goals and assists regularly.

Signing a top-class striker would certainly be a step in the right direction, but if Arsenal fail to strengthen other key areas, their struggles could continue. The club’s recruitment decisions this summer will be crucial in determining whether they take the next step towards genuine title contention or remain just short of the best teams.