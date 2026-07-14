Arsenal needs around £100 million to sign Guimaraes

Arsenal may have been misled into believing they can sign Bruno Guimaraes without paying a substantial transfer fee, according to Standard Sport.

The Brazilian has been on Arsenal’s radar over the last few seasons, and the club has intensified its interest in him over the past few weeks. Guimaraes is understood to want the move, and with only two seasons remaining on his contract at Newcastle United, there has been growing speculation over his future.

Newcastle determined to keep key midfielder

Despite the ongoing interest, Newcastle are reluctant to sanction his departure. The Magpies believe they have already lost enough important players and are keen to retain one of their most influential performers.

Failing to qualify for European competition at the end of last season forced Newcastle to make player sales. However, they have already sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali for around 200 million euros combined. Those departures have generated sufficient funds to ease their financial concerns, allowing the club to focus on keeping Guimaraes, who has been one of their standout players for several seasons.

Arsenal face significant valuation gap

As reported by the source, Arsenal remain eager to strengthen its squad with the addition of Guimaraes, but completing a deal appears increasingly challenging. The report states that the Gunners would need to pay around £100 million to secure his signature.

Although Guimaraes is believed to want the transfer, he is not expected to down tools in an effort to force a move away from Newcastle. That stance further strengthens Newcastle’s position as they seek to keep hold of one of their most valuable assets.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are understood to believe that Guimaraes is not worth such a significant fee, particularly when considering his age and the fact that he has only two seasons remaining on his current contract. The difference in valuation between the two clubs has therefore become a major obstacle, making any potential agreement increasingly difficult to achieve unless one side changes its position.

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