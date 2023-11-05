Arsenal needs at least 40 million euros to sign Bundesliga talent

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is the latest English talent shining on the books of Borussia Dortmund, and he has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

BVB has been a home for some of the most talented players from England, and he is following in the footsteps of the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham at the German club.

As he continues to develop, Arsenal is closely monitoring him and could launch a bid for his signature shortly.

Arsenal has a history of nurturing and developing top talents from around Europe and sees Bynoe-Gittens as a player to keep an eye on.

The 19-year-old plays on the wing for Dortmund and has been involved in matches in the Bundesliga, Champions League, and German Cup this season.

As he performs well, several clubs are interested in adding him to their squad, and Fichajes suggests that he could be available for a fee of 40 million euros.

If Arsenal is serious about signing him, they will need to make this money available.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bynoe-Gittens is just beginning to get games at BVB and is nowhere near being ready to play for our first team.

If the attacker moves to the Emirates now, he will play for our youth team, so he needs more seasons in the bank and some fine stats before we move for him.

