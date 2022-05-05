Arsenal needs Champions League football to lure Bundesliga midfielder

This will be an important summer transfer window for Arsenal, and they have already started working on targets.

Edu has helped Mikel Arteta to sign some of the finest players around since he became the club’s manager.

Both of them will combine to add more quality players to the group at the end of this season.

They will splash the cash on some targets, but they could also get value from signing others from the free agency market.

One of the soon-to-be free agents they are targeting is Florian Grillitsch as he prepares to leave Hoffenheim at the end of this campaign.

The Austrian is accomplished as both a midfielder and a centre back, which means he would be valuable to the current Arsenal team.

Sports Bild, as reported by Sport Witness, claims the 26-year-old is one of Arsenal’s main summer targets.

However, he wants to join a club that is playing in the Champions League when he leaves his present employers.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If we qualify for the Champions League or the Europa League by the end of this season, we would want to impress in either competition.

With that in mind, we need a big squad, so a move for Grillitsch makes sense. He might not be a regular starter, but he would offer us more options in different competitions.