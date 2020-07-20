Arsenal needs European football to spend money in the summer

Arsenal will look to bolster their team when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

Mikel Arteta has helped the club become competitive again. His man-management style and tactics have been able to help the Gunners get some fine performances from players who haven’t been doing well before now.

However, there is no shying away from the fact that this Arsenal team needs to be bolstered before they can compete with other top teams on a consistent basis.

The club has been linked with a move for a number of players, but they are more focused on ending this season in a good position than they are about making new signings at the moment.

According to Sun Sports, this is because the money that they will spend this summer, and the players that they may sign when the transfer window reopens would depend on whether they finish this season in a European place or not.

It claims that Arteta has been busy identifying players that he would sign to make his team better in the summer, however, the club isn’t making a move for any of them yet as they wait to know if their quest to play in Europe next season would be a successful one.

So, in conclusion, if we fail to win the FA Cup and finish outside the top seven in the Premier League the club will not be investing heavily in new players.

Surely, that is exactly the time you invest big money if the current squad of players you possess has failed.