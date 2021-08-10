Arsenal needs just £8.5m to sign long-term target from the Bundesliga

Arsenal has been long-term admirers of Corentin Tolisso and they could finally sign the player cheaply in this transfer window.
The Frenchman has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and he has now become surplus to requirements at Bayern Munich.
The Germans are overhauling their club following the appointment of Julian Nagelsmann as manager and Tolisso is one player that can leave.
The Sun claims Arsenal is still interested in a move for him in this transfer window as they bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season.
The Germans had been looking for around £17million to sell him before now, however, Bild says they have now reduced their demand in a bid to offload him.
The report claims that Arsenal can sign the 27-year-old for around £8.5m.
He might have become injury-prone lately but Tolisso remains one of the most impressive midfielders from France.
A change of scenery might be what his career needs to get back to top form and he could get that at the Emirates.
Arsenal has been on the lookout for midfielders in this transfer window and he could be a good option to add to their squad.
‘He’s struggled with injuries in recent seasons’
Imagine if he came to us then, what with our injury ‘curse’ we’d never see him. He’d be a permanent fixture in the treatment room!
Speaking of injuries.. I see Aguero is injured and unavailable for 10 weeks! As much as I like him, I’m so glad we didn’t go there
This guy missed 72 games due to injury and started only 32 league games IN FOUR SEASONS.
Just read today that Ribery is training with Bayern and is unattached to any club. He used to be our target for almost a decade. If there is one player who has been admired really “long-term” in our club’s history, it must be Ribery. May be we can sign him alongside Tolisso.
Tolisso will be the perfect partner for Partey. Partey won’t have to be alone in the treatment room, if we can complete this deal. Compared to Partey’s 45 million quids, this is a bargain.
Past four season stats in Bundesliga (No of starts / Total minutes / No of games missed due to injury)
17/18 – 17 / 1526 / 4
18/19 – 1 / 52 / 37
19/20 – 7 / 637 / 13
20/21 – 7 / 779 / 23
So, in four seasons in Bundesliga, Tolisso started 32 league games and missed 77 games due to injury.
I’ll let our management team decide whether to sign him on the cheap at 8.5 million quids or not and I won’t be surprised by their decision.
This will be a good signing for the treatment room.
There is no room in our treatment room for another sicknote!
Lol
I know one day u this writer will push Arsenal to death…..
How on Earth could u even bring anything about new diaby. Is it a must to kill this club once at least let us be dying gradually in the hands of Arteta and Edu
😂😂😂😂