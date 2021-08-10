Arsenal needs just £8.5m to sign long-term target from the Bundesliga

Arsenal has been long-term admirers of Corentin Tolisso and they could finally sign the player cheaply in this transfer window.

The Frenchman has struggled with injuries in recent seasons and he has now become surplus to requirements at Bayern Munich.

The Germans are overhauling their club following the appointment of Julian Nagelsmann as manager and Tolisso is one player that can leave.

The Sun claims Arsenal is still interested in a move for him in this transfer window as they bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The Germans had been looking for around £17million to sell him before now, however, Bild says they have now reduced their demand in a bid to offload him.

The report claims that Arsenal can sign the 27-year-old for around £8.5m.

He might have become injury-prone lately but Tolisso remains one of the most impressive midfielders from France.

A change of scenery might be what his career needs to get back to top form and he could get that at the Emirates.

Arsenal has been on the lookout for midfielders in this transfer window and he could be a good option to add to their squad.