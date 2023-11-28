Arsenal needs Partey to leave before they can sign Premier League star

Arsenal will face challenges in signing Douglas Luiz in January due to overspending in the summer transfer window. The club made substantial acquisitions such as Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice for significant fees, leading them to secure David Raya on an initial loan deal from Brentford.

In January, there is an urging for Arsenal to bolster their squad with new players to enhance their chances of winning the league. Among the players on their radar is Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa, a player they have been tracking for an extended period. Despite having at least two bids rejected for his signature on the summer 2022 deadline day, Mikel Arteta remains keen on acquiring the Brazilian in January.

However, a report from ESPN reveals that Arsenal cannot add Luiz to their squad unless they offload the injury-prone Thomas Partey. Due to Partey’s frequent injury concerns, Arsenal is now considering his potential sale.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Swapping Partey for Luiz would be a smart idea because the Aston Villa man is currently in top shape.

He is one of the players driving the Villans towards success and could improve our options at the Emirates.

But Villa will hardly sell in January. We could also struggle to offload Partey in the winter, so a summer move looks more likely.

