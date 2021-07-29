Arsenal needs to bid in excess of £70m to land transfer target

James Maddison has emerged as a midfield target for Arsenal in this transfer window with the Leicester City man seen as the ideal player to help the Gunners with creativity.

The former Norwich City midfielder has developed into one of the finest players in the Premier League in the last few seasons.

Arsenal had Martin Odegaard on loan at the Emirate last season, but they have been unable to secure his return so far.

With a move for the Norwegian difficult, they have turned to other targets and one of them is Maddison.

The Englishman is one of Leicester’s key men and they have been one of the toughest clubs to negotiate with in recent transfer windows.

They will not make things easy for the Gunners with Sky Sports reporting that they have no intention of selling him and it will take a bid in excess of £70m to convince them to sell.

Arsenal spent around that amount to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille, which is a record fee for them.

It is unlikely that they will break the bank again to bring a creative midfielder into their squad.

They have handed Emile Smith Rowe a new contract and might trust the young Englishman with their creative responsibilities in the upcoming campaign.