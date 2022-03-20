Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal needs to prepare to decide on Maitland-Niles’ future again in the summer

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was confident he deserved to be playing regularly when he left Arsenal for AS Roma in the last transfer window.

The England international had wanted to leave the club in the summer, but he was made to stay.

As he didn’t get enough playing chances in the first half of the season, the Gunners sanctioned his January loan move to Rome.

The Romans had been confident he would thrive under Jose Mourinho and they even agreed to a fee to sign him permanently in the summer.

After a good start, he now struggles to get into the team at the Stadio Olimpico.

A report via Sport Witness says he is now likely to return to Arsenal in the summer.

This means the Gunners need to offload him again and they will have to find a new home for him.

In his absence, we have done very well, and it is almost obvious to see that we don’t need Maitland-Niles now.

If we make the top four by the end of the campaign, more quality players will be added to our squad.

He would hardly get near the first team then. The versatile squad player will probably already be on the lookout for another club that will take a chance on him on his return in the summer.

  1. Silentstan says:
    March 20, 2022 at 6:22 pm

    “Prepare” whats to prepare? He is history

