Arsenal negotiating €10M+ departure despite limited cover

Arsenal are in talks with Roma over a deal to allow Ainsley Maitland-Niles to join Roma on loan with an option to buy.

The midfielder has started just two Premier League matches this term, and nobody could blame him for considering his options ahead of the winter window.

Arsenal should be able to guarantee him some playing time in the coming months however, with both Mo Elneny and Thomas Partey set to join up with their international sides for the AFCON tournament.

While allowing one of our midfield options to leave in January must seem a crazy thought considering our lack of strength in that role, latest reports seems to claim that we are negotiating with Roma to allow AMN to join them on loan with an option to buy.

AS Roma are offering a six-month loan deal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles plus buy option around €10m, José Mourinho wants him. Player’s open to accept. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ASRoma #AFC Negotiations still ongoing with Arsenal to reach the agreement on loan fee, buy option and final price. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2021

If true, his departure will leave a hole in our squad which will need filling. It could be that we are looking at the transfer market to bring in a new CM, or one of our youngsters or loanees could well be set to get their chances.

While I believe many would be excited to hear that young Charlie Patino was deemed ready for the step-up, we should still need another option during the AFCON, although the manager could believe that Odegaard could play deeper, or Calum Chambers could potentially play in midfield as he has done previously.

Does it make any sense to allow AMN leave? Where do you think his most likely replacement would come from?

Patrick

