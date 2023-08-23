Arsenal negotiating with Saudi club to finally offload flop

A new report has emerged indicating that Arsenal is nearing the completion of Nicolas Pepe’s departure from the club, as the Ivorian winger faces challenges in finding a new team.

Although Pepe was Arsenal’s record signing until this summer, his performance on the field did not live up to the substantial fee that the Gunners had paid for his acquisition.

Following a disappointing stint on loan at Nice during the previous season, where he struggled to rejuvenate his career in Ligue 1 (the league from which Arsenal initially signed him), Pepe has found himself excluded from Arsenal’s plans during pre-season preparations.

The club has made it evident that they intend for him to depart from the Emirates.

Numerous reports have linked Pepe with potential moves away from Arsenal, but none of these speculations have materialised into successful transfers. However, the latest development suggests that he might be on the verge of joining the Saudi Pro League.

According to a report from Sport Witness, Arsenal is currently engaged in discussions with an undisclosed Saudi Arabian club to facilitate Pepe’s departure.

The report indicates that both parties are actively negotiating, and it appears that they are on track to reach an agreement for his transfer in the near future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has struggled since he joined us and the winger is one player we must offload in this transfer window.

Arsenal is making good progress as a team and we do not need to keep any of our flops at the Emirates.