Arsenal negotiations continue after opening bid confirmed as rejected by club

Shakhtar Donetsk have turned down Arsenal’s opening offer to sign Mykhalo Mudryk in the upcoming window, but Fabrizio Romano states that negotiations between all parties are ongoing.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with the Ukrainian since the summer, and after an impressive run of form over the last few months, his stock has risen somewhat.

While a number of clubs have been linked with his signature, we appear to be leading the charge at present, but our opening offer has not been deemed satisfactory.

The opening bid sounds as though it was more of a tester than a serious offer that we was expecting to be accepted, but the fact that negotiations are continuing tell me that there was ground for movement on both sides, and that a deal could well be in the making.

That isn’t to say that we aren’t set for a challenge by another club who also see the potential in Mudryk, but for now, there has to be a little excitement aroud our potential capture.

