Shakhtar Donetsk have turned down Arsenal’s opening offer to sign Mykhalo Mudryk in the upcoming window, but Fabrizio Romano states that negotiations between all parties are ongoing.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with the Ukrainian since the summer, and after an impressive run of form over the last few months, his stock has risen somewhat.

While a number of clubs have been linked with his signature, we appear to be leading the charge at present, but our opening offer has not been deemed satisfactory.

Shakhtar Donetsk have confirmed to Arsenal that they will not accept their opening official bid for Mudryk, worth €40m + €20m 🚨🇺🇦 #AFC It has been turned down, as reported on Monday. But Arsenal are still in contact with Shakhtar and player side, negotiations will continue. pic.twitter.com/P0kvvKFxf3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2022

The opening bid sounds as though it was more of a tester than a serious offer that we was expecting to be accepted, but the fact that negotiations are continuing tell me that there was ground for movement on both sides, and that a deal could well be in the making.

That isn’t to say that we aren’t set for a challenge by another club who also see the potential in Mudryk, but for now, there has to be a little excitement aroud our potential capture.

Patrick

Mikel Arteta on West Ham, Nketiah's success and Wenger's comeback and winning run.

