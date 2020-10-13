Arsenal new boy hails club’s signing of Thomas Partey

New Arsenal goalkeeper, Runar Alex Runarsson has hailed the capture of Thomas Partey and he claims that in signing the Ghanaian, Arsenal showed that they are ready to move back among the top teams in England and Europe.

The Gunners completed the 50m euros move for the midfielder just a few hours before the close of the international transfer window last week.

Partey is set to join up with his new teammates after returning from International duty this week.

Runarsson was signed by the Gunners this summer as a backup to Bernd Leno and a replacement for Emiliano Martinez who has moved to Aston Villa.

The Gunners will hope to get back among the top four when this season concludes after a fine summer transfer window that saw them also sign Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes.

Runarsson thinks that landing Partey is a show of how ambitious Mikel Arteta’s side is.

“I was so excited because it shows everybody the ambition that the club has: that we want to go back to compete for the Premier League and Champions League,” he told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“We want to take part in all the major competitions, and not just take part but win. To sign Thomas, it just shows the world what we are all about.”