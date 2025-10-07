Arsenal new signing boldly declares where his next club will be

Christian Norgaard joined Arsenal this summer on a two-year contract, effectively stepping in to replace Thomas Partey in the midfield. The Danish international had established himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable midfielders during his time at Brentford, attracting the attention of several top clubs.

Norgaard’s Move to Arsenal

Arsenal had been tracking Norgaard for some time and acted decisively once it became clear that Partey would be departing. The move came as a surprise to the 30-year-old midfielder, who admitted he had not anticipated a transfer to a club of Arsenal’s stature at this stage of his career. Since joining the Gunners, Norgaard has been working diligently to break into the first team, a challenging task given the quality and depth of players already ahead of him in the squad.

Despite the competition, Norgaard is delighted with the move and is fully committed to contributing whenever he is called upon. He has, however, made clear that his long-term plans remain connected to Denmark, signalling that Arsenal will be his final club abroad. He told Bold, “Whether it will be two or three years at Arsenal has not been decided, but we will return to Denmark when the contract expires. I can guarantee that Arsenal will be my last club abroad. I still want to return to Brøndby when my contract with Arsenal expires.”

Commitment and Future Plans

Arsenal are unlikely to be concerned by Norgaard’s future intentions as long as he maintains his professionalism and continues to perform at his best on the pitch. The club benefits from his experience, composure, and reliability in midfield, qualities that can strengthen the squad both in domestic and European competitions.

For now, Norgaard remains fully engaged with the team and is determined to contribute to their ambitions while also preparing for a future return to Denmark.

