Italian media link Arsenal with 20m-rated Argentinean hotshot striker (plus video)

We have the Italian media linking Arsenal with interest in a relatively unknown frontman as it is being reported that we have “entered the race” for the Argentinean striker Giovanni Simeone, who happens to be the son of the legendary Diego Simeone.

The 26 year old was born in Madrid when his father was playing in the Spanish capital, but after the family returned to Argentina he began his career at River Plate, then moving on to various Italian clubs, Genoa, Fiorentina and finally Cagliari. He never really hit the heights, although he scored 54 goals in 189 games in Serie A, before being sent on a loan to buy to Verona (still in Serie A) last season, where he scored 17 goals in 35 games.

Verona are set to actuate his buy out clause of 10m Euros and are keen to sell him immediately to the highest bidder and expect to double their money on the sale.

TuttoMercatoWeb are reporting that Arenal have now shown an interest, as they stated: Arsenal swoops on Simeone: 20 million operation, there is also Juve. But first the ransom

Arsenal falls on Giovanni Simeone. As collected by TMW, in the last few hours the Gunners have entered the race for El Cholito.

The Argentine striker in the next few days should be redeemed by Hellas Verona for just over 10 million euros (which will go into the coffers of Cagliari) to be then resold to the highest bidder.

The 6ft frontman could certainly be very good value for just 20million, although at 27 he may be a bit older than Arteta’s usual choices. He could be a good squad player though which is what we will certainly need next season with all the Europa League games added on.

Have a look at ome of his skills and goals from this season here….

He looks good to me! A sensible backup option?

