Should we be worried about Lacazette’s lack of away goals?

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette scored a much-needed goal in the 4-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday, but we couldn’t help but notice this rather alarming stat from Opta Joe.

See below as the football statisticians show that Lacazette has scored 26 of his 33 Premier League goals at the Emirates Stadium, with only seven coming in away games.

26 – 26 of Alexandre Lacazette’s 33 Premier League goals have been scored in home games, including each of his last nine. Of all Arsenal players to have scored at least 15 goals in the competition, Lacazette has scored the highest ratio in home games (79%). Safety. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2020

Apparently, this means that of all Arsenal players to score at least 15 goals for the club, the Frenchman has the highest proportion of those – 79% – in home games.

This seems pretty bizarre, and it’s not obvious why Lacazette’s ratios are skewed in this way, but it does perhaps seem a bit worrying for us that one of our main attacking players seems to have a problem getting goals on the road.

The 28-year-old is no doubt a quality player, but his struggles in away matches perhaps point towards a mentality problem and you have to question if he should keep his place.

Still, Mikel Arteta has done fine work with this Arsenal squad since taking over and we now just have to hope he can also get Lacazette’s game up a level so he can make a difference on our travels.