Andrey Arshavin has discussed playing alongside our manager.

Former Arsenal star Andrey Arshavin has given some insight into playing alongside our current manager Mikel Arteta back in the day.

The pair were not Arsenal team-mates for that long, with Arshavin already starting to fall out of favour in the starting line up by the time we brought Arteta in from Everton in the summer of 2011.

The Spaniard ended up staying with us until the end of the 2015/16 season, when he retired and left to link up with Pep Guardiola as part of the coaching staff at Manchester City.

Arteta’s impressive work there ended up landing him the Gunners job this season, despite it being his first step into management.

Arshavin, however, has suggested there were always signs that Arteta had it in him to be a manager, as he showed leadership as captain and already seemed to have a clear “vision” for how the team should play.

“Regarding Arteta, it was a good choice because he has spent time at Arsenal and knows the club well. He worked next to Arsene and can take good experience from him,” Arshavin told 888sport.

“He also has the respect of the club and players. And since he has taken over at Arsenal they have changed: not too much but in a good way.

“At that time I did not really think about this but when I go back to that time for a short period he became a captain and shown capabilities to lead and manage the people.

“He would also always discuss how we need to play, at half-time and after the game. This showed his vision on the game.”