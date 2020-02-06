Arsene Wenger could reportedly be heading back to Arsenal.

We’ve not heard much from Arsene Wenger since he said goodbye to Arsenal back in the summer of 2018, but he may be set for a speedy return to the Emirates Stadium.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Arsenal board are eager to bring Wenger back in some capacity, though the report does not specify precisely what that would be.

They say the Gunners are already making inroads into trying to persuade the Frenchman to come back in a move that they feel could boost struggling rookie head coach Mikel Arteta.

It might be that Wenger is being lined up for a role on the club board, or perhaps simply as more of an ambassador.

Either way, it would be an emotional return and a fitting gesture to such a great servant.

Sir Alex Ferguson is regularly seen at Manchester United games and there seems no reason not to warmly welcome Wenger back and see if it can give everyone a bit of a much-needed lift.