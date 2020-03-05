Arteta is unsurprisingly keen to get this sorted as soon as possible…

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has sent a pretty clear message to the club board over tying star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down to a new contract.

As many of you will no doubt be well aware of by now, Aubameyang’s future at the Emirates Stadium is in some doubt due to his current deal expiring at the end of next season.

The Gabon international has had another superb season for the Gunners, scoring 20 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, bringing his total up to 61 in 96 games for us since he joined from Borussia Dortmund.

It would be great to secure Auba’s future with us, and Arteta has been quoted as saying the club needs to sort this soon by opening talks with the player before the end of the season.

“We will have to do that [contract talks] at some stage before the end of the season for sure,” the Spaniard was quoted by the Metro.

“We will see the intentions that we have, his intentions, and where we are sitting at that moment. I think it’s difficult to predict that context right now.”

Let’s hope we can sort this a bit more effectively than we have with some of our other star players in the past!