Video: Arteta explains decision to start Nketiah and Ceballos and leave out Guendouzi

Arteta explains his interesting selection choices.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about some of his big decisions made today as he picked his team to take on Newcastle United.

Watch the video below as the Spanish tactician tells Sky Sports about why he went for Eddie Nketiah over Alexandre Lacazette, and why he gave Dani Ceballos a rare start in midfield.

The Gunners boss also sent a message to Matteo Guendouzi, saying he’s been left out of the squad completely because of tactical reasons, rather than any injury issues.

The young Frenchman may have to improve in a number of areas if he is to get back into Arteta’s first-team plans.

