Arteta explains his interesting selection choices.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about some of his big decisions made today as he picked his team to take on Newcastle United.

Watch the video below as the Spanish tactician tells Sky Sports about why he went for Eddie Nketiah over Alexandre Lacazette, and why he gave Dani Ceballos a rare start in midfield.

"He had to pick his fitness up but he has been great in training" Mikel Arteta explains his team selection for today's clash with Newcastle Watch Super Sunday now on Sky Sports PL or follow online here: https://t.co/1iNTrvytR3 pic.twitter.com/h3rf4cBloO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 16, 2020

The Gunners boss also sent a message to Matteo Guendouzi, saying he’s been left out of the squad completely because of tactical reasons, rather than any injury issues.

The young Frenchman may have to improve in a number of areas if he is to get back into Arteta’s first-team plans.