Mikel Arteta is unbeaten in his first four away league games as Arsenal manager.

Okay, so it doesn’t feel great being an Arsenal fan at the moment, but perhaps a bit of perspective is needed?

Our new rookie manager Mikel Arteta has come in midway through the 2019/20 campaign, with no pre-season to adjust to his new team, and having inherited a badly struggling squad low on confidence after a dire start under Unai Emery.

With that in mind, it’s kind of impressive that the new Arsenal manager has managed an unbeaten start away from home in the Premier League – a run now stretching to four games after today’s trip to Burnley.

Sure, the 0-0 draw at Turf Moor was not a memorable display by any means, but Burnley are also not always the easiest side to travel to either.

And according to Opta man Tom Ede in the tweet below, Arteta has become the first manager in our history to go unbeaten in his first four away league games.

Mikel Arteta is the first manager in #Arsenal's history to remain unbeaten in his first four away league games in charge Then again, Mikel Arteta is the first Arsenal manager to fail to win any of his first four away league games since George Graham in 1986 — Tom Ede (@TomEde1) February 2, 2020

This means he’s managed something even the great Arsene Wenger didn’t when he took over back in the 1996/97 season, with the Frenchman losing his third away league game 1-0 at Manchester United.

This does also mean, however, that Arteta is the first Gunners boss since George Graham in 1986 to fail to win any of his first four away league games.

I’m sure we’ll get there, and this is a solid platform to build on!