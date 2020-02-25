Talks held: Arsenal given hope of tying Aubameyang down to new contract on one key condition

Arsenal could convince Aubameyang to stay with Champions League football.

It may be that all hope is not yet lost with regards to keeping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal.

The Gabon international is having another superb season and his stats since 2017 show he’s truly been one of the game’s elite forwards in this time, so you couldn’t blame him for thinking he belongs at a club currently closer to challenging for the biggest prizes.

It therefore makes sense to hear from Le 10 Sport that Aubameyang is mulling over his options ahead of the summer, and is stalling on committing to Arsenal as he waits and sees if we can get back into the Champions League.

It is at least encouraging to hear we’ve held some talks with him about staying, and it’s good that it can’t be entirely ruled out, with the prospect of Champions League football not looking as unrealistic now as it did a few weeks ago.

We’re just seven points off fourth at the moment, and our improved form alongside Chelsea’s struggles and a lack of consistency at both Manchester United and Tottenham surely puts us in with a chance in the final months of the season.

The Europa League also offers us a way in to the CL for next season, so there’s no reason to give up hope on Aubameyang just yet.