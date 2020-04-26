(Photo) Aubameyang’s father sends cryptic message to Arsenal star

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gets some advice from his dad…

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been sent a message over his future from his own father.

Take a look at this cryptic Instagram post below, with the Gabon international’s dad seemingly hinting his son should commit his future to Arsenal…

We can’t be sure precisely what Aubameyang Snr is getting at here, but the fact that he chose a photo of the Gunners captain penning his deal from when he first joined suggests he might want him to sign another contract with the club.

Let’s hope so, and let’s hope our top scorer takes his father’s good advice!