Aubameyang reveals the two shirt numbers he really wanted at Arsenal

Aubameyang didn’t initially want the number 14 shirt.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed he initially wanted the number 7 or number 9 shirt when he made the move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gabon international ended up taking the iconic number 14 at Arsenal, most notably worn by Gunners legend Thierry Henry, and he says he’s now happy with it.

Still, he told Arsenal TV, as quoted by the Daily Star, that he initially wanted to wear 7 or 9, but couldn’t because they were already taken.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined at around the same time, taking the 7 shirt off Alexis Sanchez, and Aubameyang admits he even asked the Armenian about it before settling for the 14 shirt.

He said: “I like two numbers, nine and seven.

“But he (Lacazette) has nine and Miki had seven. I asked Miki before I came ‘will you be taking the No.7?’ and he said yes so I said ‘OK I will try something else’.

“He left, but I scored a lot of goals with this number 14 so I leave it like this.”

Arsenal fans won’t be too bothered about what number Aubameyang wears as long as he scores goals, though it is admittedly nice to see a world class forward wearing the famous 14 shirt again. Let’s just hope this particular no.14 ends up staying and scoring goals for us for a few more years to come.