Aubameyang’s finish was certainly reminiscent of the legendary Frenchman.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the man of the moment after his terrific brace in our 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.

The prolific Gabon international produced a lovely finish to make it 2-1, and then headed in our winner in the second half to deliver an important three points.

Aubameyang’s performance earned him a place in the Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport, with Garth Crooks praising his quality and his work rate in the win at the Emirates Stadium.

It seems Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was also impressed, as you can hear as he covers the goal in the video below:

"This is Thierry Henry, everything about it!"

The former right-back says what we’re all thinking about that first Auba strike – it’s pure Thierry Henry. Our new number 14 did the Gunners legend proud by pulling off his signature move so perfectly.

Let’s hope Aubameyang can keep this form up and help fire us back into contention for a Champions League place by the end of the season.