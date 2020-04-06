Aubameyang makes Van Dijk’s quality line up.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been included in a quality five-a-side team put together by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

The Gabonese goal machine has been a world class performer for Arsenal, and indeed at his previous club Borussia Dortmund, and it seems fair to see his performances in the Premier League recognised by a defender as good as Van Dijk.

Van Dijk explained on Liverpool’s official site that he was also tempted to go for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, but was also hugely impressed by Aubameyang’s numbers since he joined Arsenal.

He said: “Based on what he has done throughout the season. Together Lacazette and Aubameyang are a fantastic striking duo. I could also put Aguero in but I think he’s a good striker and I think the numbers have showed that as well since he arrived.”

Also in the Dutchman’s team are City goalkeeper Ederson, defender Aymeric Laporte, and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, plus Tottenham forward Son Heung-min.

That’s certainly a quality side, and it illustrates that Aubameyang is truly up there with the very finest players in this league, even if Arsenal’s current position in the table doesn’t really reflect that.