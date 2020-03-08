Aubameyang has opened up on that miss in the Europa League…

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened up about how difficult it’s been for him since his horror miss late on against Olympiacos in our recent Europa League defeat.

The Gabon international, normally so clinical in front of goal, missed a glaring opportunity right at the death that could have sent us through to the next round of the competition.

Instead, we went out on away goals after a surprise 2-1 home defeat against the Greek giants, and it’s little wonder the incident has been on Auba’s mind ever since.

Discussing it now, the 30-year-old admits he’s had what sounds like some sleepless nights about it, but he also says he’s had great support from his team-mates and his family.

Aubameyang adds that he feels proud to be an Arsenal player, which is encouraging given his current precarious contract situation that has provided some unwanted speculation over his future.

“I had the chance again and I missed it. I was feeling like ‘okay, this is my fault’ and I think this is human. That’s why I was really devastated. But this is football and sometimes that happens. The next day, I was back in training again,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think [the feeling stayed] for one or two days. I was sleeping really late at night thinking about it but after that, it was okay because I have my family that’s here and they give me some power and I try to be strong for them.

“I received a lot of love from my team-mates and from the fans. I received a lot of messages and at the end, I feel proud to be a football player for Arsenal and we keep going.”