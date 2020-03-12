Aymeric Laporte has discussed Mikel Arteta after working together at Manchester City.

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has tipped Mikel Arteta for big things after his recent departure from the Etihad Stadium to become Arsenal manager.

The Spanish tactician has made a fine start at the Emirates Stadium, and this won’t come as too much of a surprise to some, as he’d long been tipped to become a leading manager after impressing on Pep Guardiola’s coaching team at City.

Laporte has praised Arteta as a great coach and person after their time together at City, and he’s provided some insight into what makes the Gunners boss special.

“Mikel is a great coach and, for me, he has been one of the best people I have met in Manchester,” Laporte told Sky Sports.

“He tries to help players all the time, he had a really good relationship with everyone and with me especially.

“I think he’s a great manager and he will make great things in his coaching career.”

This will be music to the ears of Arsenal fans, with Arteta looking a big gamble as our replacement for Unai Emery due to his lack of experience at this level.

Still, Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane and other recent success stories in management also took big jobs without much experience and did well, so it seems like Arteta has what it takes to forge a similar career for himself.