Sagna has hit back at claims he left Arsenal because of money.

Former Arsenal right-back Bacary Sagna has given an interview to explain how he ended up leaving the club for Manchester City back in 2014.

The Frenchman was a key player for Arsenal for many years, but will no doubt have tainted his reputation with many Gooners after deciding to join Premier League rivals City on a free transfer.

Sagna ran his contract down before his move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2014, but insists now that it was nothing to do with money.

Speaking to Goal, the 37-year-old says his head was gone after a few key incidents, as he particularly criticised the sales of Robin van Persie and Alex Song in quick succession in the summer of 2012.

Sagna will already have had to deal with a number of big names leaving Arsenal by that point, and he has made it clear how difficult he was finding life in north London shortly before he left.

“It was not about money like people think or any way of leaving to win trophies. No, I was happy at Arsenal,” he told Goal.

“But my head was gone. I was upset. I remember the fans signing ‘we want you to stay’, but I couldn’t stay because I was upset and I couldn’t play with my head.

“Even my dad talked to me, saying ‘look you need to clear this up’ but I said I was too upset. I was not even performing. I remember my dad and my brother came to a game and they didn’t recognise me.

“I had some great moments, some difficult moments. I had some good seasons, some average seasons. But during that period I think I did more positive things than negative things and I never asked for anything.

“So I expected a bit more respect and so I made up my mind. When they came and said how can we help you, I said it was too late.”