Video: A compilation of truly outstanding saves from Arsenal’s unsung hero Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno does not get enough credit.

Arsenal fans seem to be starting to appreciate what a fine goalkeeper Bernd Leno is, and hopefully it won’t be too long before everyone else catches up.

See below for this compilation of brilliant Leno saves, with the German shot-stopper truly looking one of the most reliable number ones we’ve had in years.

Some of the top Arsenal saves from our no. 1, Bernd Leno. pic.twitter.com/xT3TLHvNPK — Gooner_Eurychus🇰🇪✪™ (@Gooner_Eurychus) June 1, 2020

Things didn’t really work out with Wojciech Szczesny, despite his obvious talent, while Petr Cech sadly joined us too late and never put in the kind of commanding performances associated with him at his peak.

Leno, meanwhile, looks the real deal and this video shows he could soon go down as one our best signings of the post-Wenger era.