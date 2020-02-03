Bernd Leno sends message to misfiring Arsenal strikers after Burnley stalemate

Bernd Leno has been discussing Arsenal’s latest result against Burnley.

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has sent a clear message to the club’s strikers after a poor performance in Sunday’s 0-0 draw away to Burnley.

The Gunners were far from at their best as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a golden opportunity in the first half at Turf Moor, while Alexandre Lacazette had a real off-day, continuing a particularly poor record in away games.

It’s clear we need to see more from Arsenal’s front men at the moment, with players like Aubameyang and Lacazette showing throughout their careers that they’re better than this.

Leno made that pretty clear with his words after the match.

“I think we have chances in every game, we just have to take the chances,” the German shot-stopper was quoted by the Sun.

“At Burnley we had chances to score maybe two or three goals, but I think everything comes further along.

“We are playing good. We have a good mentality. Now we have a little bit more time to work in training.

“Of course we need to score more goals because defensively we are doing very good and offensively I think we can score more goals.

“But of course we are on the right way.

“I think there is a mentality that everyone is defending and we have played defensively much better than before.

“Unfortunately we did not score.”

Arsenal fans will hope the club’s forwards can take this on board, while the team should also benefit from the mini break they’re about to get.

New manager Mikel Arteta has not had the benefit of a pre-season to really work with this squad, so now could be his chance before the home game against Newcastle in just under two weeks’ time.