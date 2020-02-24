Bukayo Saka is having a sensational season for Arsenal.

Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka has supposedly matched a hugely impressive record at the club after reaching double figures for assists this season.

The 18-year-old has been on fire recently, setting up goals against Newcastle, Olympiacos, and now in yesterday’s 3-2 win over Everton as well.

This is all the more impressive considering he’s playing in a somewhat unfamiliar role at left-back, having initially come through the Arsenal academy as a winger or attacking midfielder.

According to Tom Ede of Opta in the tweet below, Saka’s assist stats now mean he’s the first player in 13 years to hit double figures for assists in a single season for us as a teenager…

Bukayo Saka is the first teenager to reach double figures for assists in a single season with Arsenal since Cesc Fabregas in 2006-07 — Tom Ede (@TomEde1) February 23, 2020

The last player to do it? A certain Cesc Fabregas back in 2006/07, so Saka truly is in elite company with this hugely impressive feat.

With other youngsters like Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli and Joe Willock also coming through, it’s an exciting time to be a Gooner again!