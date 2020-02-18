Bukayo Saka says he wants to play as a winger.

Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka has been one of the biggest positives for the club this season with his remarkable development as a first-team regular – and in a new position too.

The talented 18-year-old had long caught the eye in our academy, but looked much more like an up-and-coming star as a winger or attacking midfielder.

Still, Saka has made the impressive transition to playing left-back under Mikel Arteta, and it seems like a role that’s really got the best out of him.

In the modern game, the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson at Liverpool have shown that full-backs can be key attacking players, and Saka seems to fit that mould perfectly.

The England youth international recently got forward to score a fine goal in the FA Cup win over Bournemouth, and dazzled us with his latest piece of skill to set up Nicolas Pepe’s goal against Newcastle on Sunday.

Still, the player himself admits that, while he’s happy to play where Arteta wants him, he remains keen on making it as a winger.

“I’m really enjoying my football under the new manager. It’s not my natural position but he’s given me all the advice I need,” Saka told Sky Sports.

“I’ve got Granit (Xhaka) behind, David (Luiz) supporting and speaking to me so it gives me licence to go and express myself in the final third and do what I can do.

“I feel like my dream was always to be a winger, to affect games, score goals and get assists. For now I’ll do the job the manager asks me to.”