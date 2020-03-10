Cedric Soares says he’s back to full fitness.

Arsenal full-back Cedric Soares has taken to Instagram to say it feels great to be back to full fitness.

The Portuguese ace joined us on loan from Southampton in January and is yet to feature for Mikel Arteta’s side, but it looks like he could now be closer to getting on the pitch for us…

Arsenal signed Soares due to a need for cover in the full-back positions after so many injuries this season, and it will be interesting to see how much the 28-year-old can impress between now and the end of the season.