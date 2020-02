An Arsenal fan on Reddit spotted this gem…

Arsenal have made a weird and amusing error on their official site with a clearly incorrect claim on Cedric Soares’ profile page.

See below for a screen grab, as pointed out by Reddit user mihir3334444, which shows that our January signing apparently hasn’t played a game since 1970!

Since Soares was only born in 1991, we very much assume this cannot be the case, and if it is then he’s surely some way away from match fitness!